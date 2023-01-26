012623-mis-opn-beller_merged

‘Berry’ appreciation

What a wonderful Guest View, “A day away from technology” (Missoulian, Jan. 22). Thank you, Taryn Thompson, for a delightful story about “berry picking!” How refreshing to get away from technology for a bit. Also, thank you for writing about “berries!” and not the redundant and newbie usage “hucks!” Redundant because as anyone who has been around here a while knows, if you’re talking berries there really is no other than huckleberries!

Don Beller,

Kalispell

Credulity

Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe especially on slight or uncertain evidence.” The ancient African Roman playwright Terence (c.190-c.159?BC) stated it simply, “you believe easily what you hope for earnestly.”

Seems that credulity is often associated with youth. However, American critic, and biographer Carl Clinton Van Doren (1885-1950) stated that “the race of man, while sheep in credulity, are wolves for conformity.” Italian philosopher, novelist and political commentator Umberto Eco (1932-2016) postulated of the workings of it in “if two things don’t fit, but you believe both of them, thinking that somewhere, hidden, there must be a third thing that connects them, that’s credulity.”

What I’m suggesting is its credulity which unfortunately pervades American politics at this time. With some considering established news sources as “fake news,” by a man who has convinced many he is not a “politician,” while others consider certain sources only as propaganda, meant to confuse and manipulate the listeners into a certain mindset, it would seem that a certain listening group is subject to misinformation or disinformation. I ask: shouldn’t we base trust upon evidence?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

Hunting hazards must be addressed

It was with sadness, then anger I read the article in the Missoulian Friday, Jan. 21, about the young man accidentally shot near Gardiner while field dressing a bison.

It is reported the hunt takes place in a hazardous area and has for years. Hunters have been seen aiming across roads and close to residences. There is fear that there may be more injuries and even death if the concerns are not addressed.

In 1937 my uncle, was shot and killed on “the firing line” in Gardiner during the annual elk migration hunt, so there has been plenty of time for the hazards to be addressed. That may have been an acceptable risk in the “old West” but with more and more people being involved it is time to address the dangers. Plain negligence is at fault and has been so it is time all agencies concerned take a hard look at the policies responsible before there are “more injuries and even deaths.”

Ellen Childress,

Plains

Recognizing truths

Why we Americans need to be reminded of these truths surprises me, but here goes. A person is only fully a person if the law and others respect their ownership of their own body and choices. The history of this country’s laws and practices with regard to the already sketchy concept of “race” is often horrifying, but with acknowledgment of that we have a chance to do better. Wherever we land on the liberal-conservative spectrum, recognizing these two simple truths could unite us.

Tim Nielson,

Missoula