013023-mis-opn-ullrich_merged

No mention of climate change
I watched Governor Greg Ginaofte’s State of the State presentations. Interestingly, he did not mention the biggest long-term problem facing our state — climate change! Shame on you, Governor.
James Ullrich,
Missoula
The formation of Montana’s “Freedom Caucus” would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous. With their lizard queen and moron king, they seek t…
Gov. Gianforte brought his vision of carnivore hatred and commercialization of the best wildlife resources in the country to his Fish, Wildlif…
Ward 3 Council person Daniel Carlino insulted our intelligence in his letter to the editor (Missoulian Jan. 23) when asking for Missoulians in…
Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe…
Hello all.
How does the leadership of the Freedom Caucus allow some of its members to remain anonymous? You have to believe they are hiding something or …
Talk about Social Security and Medicare affecting the budget is just smoke and mirrors. These programs are paid through our taxes. That billio…
I have, in the past five days, lost two people to addiction. Both were working a program of recovery, but had relapses, which is not uncommon …
Regarding the urge to lower taxes that is promulgated by Governor Gianforte, there are a few facts that should be considered. First, the curre…
I just want to say how much I enjoy listening to National Public Radio up here in Eureka. It was so awesome to get out of school after a long …
