020123-mis-opn-gaumer_merged

Higgins change will penalize drivers

I read with interest and incredulity the recent guest opinion regarding the Higgins Avenue Bridge traffic alterations. It seems the bridge was designed with a boulevard included for bicyclists and pedestrians. What is the motivation then to use the bridge in a way for which it was obviously never intended? How much cost was added to the bridge for this design feature?

Further, why is this suddenly not an option for bicycle traffic? There are often witnessed acts of disregard for safety by bicyclists for the traffic laws. Bicyclists riding the wrong way on a one way. Bicyclists trying to pass and overtake traffic on the right.

It seems our city has given rights to bicyclists without insisting on accountability for their behavior. What is the plan to require bicyclist adherence to the rules of the road? Surely this would be an effective mechanism for the intended result of improving safety. The proposed change on this bridge accomplishes the extension of a policy that penalizes auto transportation. It is an unreasonable burden for most of the residents that work in, or use the downtown area.

Donald Gaumer,

Missoula

Senators are playing a semantics game

The Montana Legislature is using a backdoor approach to make a fundamental change to the Montana Constitution. Senate Bill 154, An Act Defining the Right to Individual Privacy, will change how privacy is defined in our Constitution.

Section 10 of the Montana Constitution states that: “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.” Senate Bill 154 defines privacy to exclude a woman’s right in making her own personal healthcare decisions. Senate Bill 154 does not show any compelling state interest. It does not attempt to define privacy exceptions for healthcare decisions made by men, just those made by women. I asked Sen. Ellsworth if he supports making this change to the Montana Constitution to exclude a woman’s right to privacy in making healthcare decisions. His response was that the Legislature can not change the Constitution, but he voted in favor of this bill. It is not hard to see through the semantics game that these senators are playing. They must be saying to themselves, we’re just changing a definition — we’re not changing the Constitution. C’mon, we see through that!

David Bull,

Corvallis

Grateful for return of keys

Last Wednesday, I spent some time at the University. When I got home, I did not have my keys. So the next morning, I returned to the campus to see if someone might have found them and yes they were found.

These days I am always talking about the crooks in this country. I do not know the name of the person who turned them in, but I was very happy. I learned a lot from this short experience. Yes, there are still crooks in this country, however, there are lots of good people who work hard, they are honest, they are kind and they are just fine folks.

I thank you for returning my keys and I wish I could thank you in person.

Since I do not know who found them, I just want to thank you for your help in taking care of the keys. Many thanks to you.

Janet Fay,

Missoula

$2.5B surplus?

Too much money is a good problem to have but how to spend it gets thorny. I’d like to see a clear and simple accounting of just where it all came from. Some of it was clearly federal money given to the states for specific purposes. Shouldn’t we use it there? Some of it was tax revenue voted on and approved for certain policies and actions and then stolen by the Legislature and put in the general fund for their pet projects — think marijuana tax revenue.

Some legislators want to give a rebate to property owners. What about renters? Some want to give a rebate to state tax payers. OK, how much? A few hundred dollars is good but what’s it going to cost for a new tire and rim and suspension after you hit a major pothole? Ravalli County is supposed to be repaving 15 miles of road per year but only has the money for 5 miles.

Average starting teacher salary in Montana is $38,224. NFL waterboy — $53,000. Hmmm.

The money is already out of our pockets. Take less from us in coming years but use this windfall for the most good for the most people.

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton

How much is enough?

Now our self-serving governor wants to give himself and his wealthy friends another tax break under the guise of encouraging more businesses and job growth. As cover, he tosses a few crumbs to the working class that won’t make a difference in our standard of living.

Has this guy been so blinded by greed that he hasn’t noticed that we have a mass migration into Montana and the resultant skyrocketing housing prices, lack of available housing, traffic and crowding?

Former open vistas are now infested with new McMansions. We have more jobs than employers can fill as evidenced by the “hiring” and “help wanted” signs everywhere. I guess he can’t notice these things when he spends his time isolated by his billions of dollars at the private lodges of his rich pals where he shoots wolves in traps and cougars that his friends tree.

How much is enough? Is Gianforte’s and the Legislature’s greed and disregard for our quality of life endless? There’s no way a billionaire out-of-stater like Gianforte can relate to Montana’s working class. Money, money money, all he can see is dollar signs everywhere he looks. How many tax cuts do the wealthy need?

Andy Kulla,

Florence

Gianforte dupes hunters

Gov. Greg Gianforte continues to push his agenda to hand the best hunting opportunity to rich buddies, while giving Montana hunters the shaft. Yet he keeps Montanans distracted with his constant push to kill more wolves and, next, grizzly bears.

It’s a classic diversion tactic. Make people think you’re on their side, then screw them over with something else. Gianforte’s FWP director has assured Montanans that we would manage grizzly bears well after the federal government hands over the reins. But we know that’s BS. Just look what they did to wolves, where after a decade of reasonable hunting they were slaughtered outside Yellowstone and quotas were driven way up around the state.

Meanwhile the “bulls for billionaires” program is alive and well and slated to grow. Montanans will see far less hunting opportunity but keep voting for this phony who is ruining their sporting traditions.

Cassandra Rideg,

Huson

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

In response to the recent claim that ‘Businesses support Higgins corridor concept,’ (Missoulian Jan. 24) it was at best disingenuous. The working title of the concept is appropriately named the ‘Higgins Road Diet.’ This is a classic case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’ as we don’t need, nor want, a road diet. And the reality on the ground (having been a downtown business owner for the past 20 years), is that I can’t find a single business owner who supports the road diet. Further, most business owners have been completely taken by surprise that the road diet was even being considered. While that may be frustrating for those who feel they strived for civic engagement, it is nonetheless the truth.

The claim that it has 2-1 support is also disingenuous as the tiny sample of Missoulians (less than ½ of 1%) is not representative of what Missoulians know or think about the road diet. The initiators of the diet are packaging the plan as a safety issue. Once again, I’ve been downtown for 20 years and I have not heard anything about a safety issue when it comes to biking or walking downtown.

Scott Billadeau,

Missoula