Where did common sense go?
It has come time for me to paint the target on my own back. But the question needs an answer and I can no longer fail to personally ask it. I own guns. I freely admit it. My father ran a gun shop. I was a lifetime member of the NRA. That said, those things happened back when the NRA was not just a gun lobby organization. I took lessons, my children took lessons — gun safety was the priority. But, that is no longer true. The NRA spouts the hardline view “They are trying to take your guns!” Hogwash! Not even possible. Those of you who donate to any lobby in which such obvious deception is prevalent, help to lock our children in their classrooms fearing for their lives. Can any of us step into a grocery store with no fear? Why? Common sense is gone. If six out of 10 of you do not even own a gun, why can we not pass common sense gun control? Military grade weapons, ammo, etc. belong in the military — not the hands of a neighbor, a hunter (overkill) or a child (too often)! THINK! ACT!
Judy Thompson,
Thompson Falls
Appreciation for BSA Troop 1919
Thank you to Scouting BSA Troop 1919 Girls for providing chili lunch, songs and skits to First United Methodist Church. Troop 1919, established by FUMC in 2019, is the only girls troop of Scouting BSA in Missoula. The troop of 10 girls is led by Scoutmaster Dr. Ann Grimshaw (DNP) Lieutenant Commander, United States Navy (retired). The girls attended Scout Sunday with FUMC to celebrate the Feb. 8 anniversary of 123 years of Boy Scouts of America. Their community service is just one example of how the girls are working toward building a better community while transcending the trail to Eagle Scout and beyond.
Timmothy Garrison,
Missoula