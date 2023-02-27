Protect teachers and librarians

Unfortunately, a terrible bill attacking teachers and librarians narrowly passed the Montana House. HB 234 would institute an ambiguous definition of what books should be designated as obscene in our public schools and libraries.

“Romeo and Juliet.” “The Canterbury Tales.” “Beowulf.” These and many other titles in libraries or in age-appropriate curriculums could now be designated as obscene if HB 234 becomes law. Teachers and librarians could be held criminally liable.

Let’s be clear: teachers and librarians do not provide obscene material. And HB 234 does nothing but scare education professionals into questioning whether literature taught for years could now meet an arbitrary definition of what is obscene.

Thankfully, a bipartisan coalition of cool-headed representatives stood up and defended our teachers and librarians by voting against this bill. Thank you to Missoula and surrounding area Representatives Loge, Bedey, Sullivan, Carter, Karlen, Keogh, Hopkins, Marler, Binkley, Howell, Frazer, Thane, Zephyr, and France for standing against this misinformed, mean-spirited attack.

While HB 234 passed the House, hopefully state senators will recognize that it does nothing, changes nothing, and is a veiled attack on teachers and librarians. Urge your senator, and all legislators, to vote to protect teachers and librarians.

Wayne and Karin Stanford,

Stevensville

Keep Habitat Montana well-funded

HB 462 should be rejected. HB 462 takes money currently supporting the wildlife conservation program, Habitat Montana, to fund income tax reductions. Notwithstanding a parade of agencies lobbying for the money at the February 16th hearing of the House Appropriations committee, the governor’s assistant budget director was clear. He stated: “we tried to use any on-going revenue flow to help cut individual income taxes, point blank.”

This bill raids a highly-respected wildlife conservation program for tax breaks mainly benefiting the rich. The governor’s income tax cut will equate to $70 annually for a median Montana family but would give a $6,000 annual tax cut to the richest 1 percent. So the median Montanan would trade a blue-ribbon conservation program for six dollars a month, to help the richest Montanans.

Over 3 million acres of public lands in Montana are legally, but not physically, accessible to Montanans. Private lands block that access. Habitat Montana works with land-owners to open these lands to recreationists. House Bill 462 would reduce the resources Habitat Montana has for future work by approximately 75%.

Reject HB 462. Keep Habitat Montana well-funded. Protect Habitat Montana’s ability to work to conserve wildlife habitat and increase public access.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula

We just want team players

Oh my gosh, I was shocked to learn that the Family Values/Don’t Cancel Me Party (Republicans), just got rid of one of their own. Marc Racicot, former Montana Attorney General and Governor, was informed by the Montana GOP that he was no longer a Republican in good standing. The reason was he didn’t politically support certain Republican candidates like Donald Trump and Ryan Zinke.

The decision to remove Mr. Racicot was signed by Don “K” Kaltschmidt, chairman of the MontanaGOP and auto dealer in Whitefish. Don was voted best media dealer in the Flathead Valley, which helped him earn his prestigious Montana GOP post. So, let’s take a look at this turncoat Racicot to better understand the state GOP’s rationale for showing him the door:

Born in Montana and raised in Libby and Miles City.

Starting basketball player in high school and Carroll College.

U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany and retired as captain.

Taught school at University of Maryland while overseas.

Previously served as Attorney General and Governor of Montana.

Yep, we don’t need folks like this in our state. Just good old home-grown politicians like Gianforte (New Jersey); Daines (California via Conrad); Rosendale (Maryland) and Zinke (Santa Barbara via Whitefish). Maybe we could convince Marjorie Taylor Greene to move to Montana and run for Jon Tester’s Senate seat.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

Being a donor is one of the kindest things one can do

I have a real hero! I haven’t met him. The only information I have is that he is a male. I don’t know his age. I don’t know where he lives. I don’t know his nationality. I don’t know his religion. I think he lives in the United States. He is part of Be the Match. He has given me a chance to be cured of cancer or at least he gives me a chance to extend my life. He donated his blood cells to me. Many people don’t think about donating their blood cells, so some people haven’t received a match. The longer you wait to treat the cancer through a transplant, the less chance you have for survival. Donating your cells is close to painless. It has to make the donor happy thinking that he/she might save someone’s life. It doesn’t cost anything to be a donor. You can contact your doctor or contact Be the Match directly. The doctors try to find young donors because they have the healthiest cells. Thank you to all those who have donated or have registered to be a donor. Being a donor is one of the kindest things one can do.

Steve McHugh,

Missoula

Competency test for candidates

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has it backwards. The new Kafkaesque majority in Congress, like Montana’s ovine ‘supermajority’, screams the need for competency testing of all political candidates UNDER 75. They should be required to have a thorough understanding of history, of our democracy and how it works, of our state and U.S. constitutions, and of the legislative process in which they are privileged to serve.

Paul Jannuzzi,

Florence