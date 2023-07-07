The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is (rightly so) a source of pride for this state. A no-nonsense piece of legislation that was formed from the ground up by a wide array of Montanans with varied lifestyles and interests. It currently has massive (80+%) public support, as it benefits the public and not just one solitary industry or individual.

Montanans have a long history of cutting through the nonsense to help or benefit the people that choose to reside in this state. It is a disservice and frankly an insult to the hardworking and hard-playing people of Montana to not get this across the finish line. Please encourage Sen. Daines to quit playing petty political games and help get the BCSA signed into law.