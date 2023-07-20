Andrea Davis is the right person at the right time

Missoula has long been home to artists and builders, musicians and plumbers, students and bakers, problem-solvers and dreamers. Our lack of affordable housing has not only seen our community lose valued employees with valued skills and services but essential community members who made the impossible possible and cultivated the soul and spirit of our home. The challenge before us is daunting and the solutions must be swift, comprehensive and specific to our community.

We are fortunate to have three strong candidates running for mayor. Jordan Hess has been a capable interim mayor Missoula needed after losing our four-term mayor. Mike Nugent has shown himself to be a capable and caring City Council person. The role now requires a leader. A leader with experience and connections (both locally and statewide) to address our housing crisis head on.

Missoula Mayoral candidate Andrea’ Davis has 22 years of experience working with the city, state, public, and private investors on housing issues. She has 15 years of executive experience as the director of Homeword. She knows that this issue must be addressed on all fronts, through collaboration, cooperation, and decisive directed action.

She is the right person at the right time.

Christine and Marco Littig, former owners Bernice’s Bakery and RedBird

respectively, Missoula

Zinke, Daines and global warming

In June, 16 Montana youth testified in state district court in Helena about how global warming and resulting climate change have impacted their lives, their health, and Montana’s future. The 16 youth put their lives on hold in order to prepare and testify in court, leading an effort that serves to benefit their communities and the entire state.

Their lawsuit demands state government reduce greenhouse gas emissions by changing state government’s preferential treatment for the extraction, transportation, refining, and combustion of fossil fuels to meet state energy needs.

In July, Rep. Zinke and Sen. Daines likewise responded to global warming. They announced they were requesting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation begin an early release of water from Hungry Horse Reservoir into Flathead Lake due to low winter snowpack, reduced spring stream flows, and the low level of the lake this summer.

It’s good to know our elected representatives in Washington are finally taking action on global warming and climate change and demanding federal action to protect Flathead Lake from “adverse environmental” impacts as they save the summer boating season and recreation. Let’s hope they can impact the upcoming winter ski season as well.

Hal Schmid,

Missoula

Flathead Lake water levels

In the past two years, Flathead Lake has experienced dramatically different water levels that can be (always are) determined by the snowpack in the the mountains that constitute the Flathead drainage. Last year’s high water levels resulted in complaints of water coming over private docks. This year the lake is down at least 22 inches rendering complaints from personal boaters and businesses as the low level impedes, and in some cases prevents, docking.

This year’s phenomenon (not experienced in over 80 years) has led to a vast range of conjecture and explanations, most of which cannot be verified nor supported by facts. Examples of finger-pointing targets include the Bureau of Reclamation, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Columbia River Technical Management Team.

The Missoulian reports the daily level of Flathead Lake. But readers would be better informed if the paper were to, in addition, report the daily inflow to the lake from the Flathead River and the daily outflow at Seli’š Ksanka Qlispe’ Dam (formerly Kerr Dam) at Polson.

Jerome Connolly,

Somers

Consider donating refund

Many, if not most, of us recently received an unexpected tax refund from the state. At the same time, our governor turned down $10 million dollars in federal funding that would have paid for lunches for our kids. Those of you who can afford to, please consider sending some of that refund to the Missoula Food Bank. If enough of us do this it will help make up a little bit for this unbelievable and inconsiderate decision by our governor.

Chris Ryan,

Missoula

Rosendale’s ignorance

Matt Rosendale’s rant on the floor of the House over drag queens/transgender people with their fingers on the missile triggers at Malmstrom Air Force Base exposed his multiple layers of ignorance and resultant prejudices in just of few shining moments of oratory. Montana deserves better than hate filled rhetoric from the Freedom Caucus clown.

John Grant,

Hamilton

