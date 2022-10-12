101222-mis-opn-mowbray_merged

Schoening dedicated public servant

This is a letter of support for Rick Schoening, candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace.

Mr. Schoening has proven himself as a dedicated public servant for over three decades. His career experience as a Game Warden, followed by his desire to continue serving his hometown of Polson in its Police Department, demonstrate his dedication to our community. He has gained abundant experience to prepare him for the job he seeks.

Your other choice is a candidate whose business product is “Lawless.”

I will feel much more secure knowing Mr. Schoening is in the position of Justice of the Peace. Please consider a vote for Rick Schoening on or before Tuesday, November 8. Thank you.

Carmine Mowbray,

Polson