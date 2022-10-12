101222-mis-opn-rosett_merged

Zinke doesn’t understand law

This is in response to Ryan Zinke’s ads about Monica Tranel’s defense of a convicted child molester.

In 1976, while living in a rough section of Boston, I was the victim of a home invasion robbery. The perpetrators were caught, and I was the main witness at the trial. The court appointed lawyers were very good at their job, but it was an open and shut case, and their clients were convicted. Afterwards, I asked the lawyers how they could defend violent criminals that were obviously guilty. They replied that the Constitution guarantees every American the right to council, and that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. This is something that Mr. Zinke either doesn’t understand, or he is cynically using to inflame others who don’t understand our Constitution or Bill Of Rights. I find this kind of thing willful ignorance offensive in a public official, but I guess that Zinke has nothing to offer the voters, so he has to try and make his opponent look bad with these kind of intelligence-insulting ads. It’s unfortunate that so many Montanans will fall for this kind of thing.

John Rosett,

Missoula

Let’s avoid spending

I agree with the Oct. 1 articles by Keith Koprivica and Jesse Ramos of our spending problem.

Just because a federal agency, General Service Administration, wants to dump the outdated federal building at 200 E. Broadway, doesn’t make for a good argument for the City and County to acquire and rehabilitate the building. As it is certified historic building, it cannot be razed and replaced with a much more efficient building. Rehabilitation is an estimated at $40 million. Maybe the federal government should rehabilitate it to make it more saleable.

The City and County passed a resolution to acquire the building and wants an approval of a beginning assessment of $3 million just to combine the property under both governments as special joint district. A city hearing will be held on December 5 while the county’s hearing will be December 8 on the resolution to create this special district, which can only be protested by GSA, the current owner.

The city already has property on West Broadway (the old Mountain Water and Sleepy Inn buildings) that could be razed and replaced much cheaper.

Barbara Pulley,

Missoula

Schoening dedicated public servant

This is a letter of support for Rick Schoening, candidate for Lake County Justice of the Peace.

Mr. Schoening has proven himself as a dedicated public servant for over three decades. His career experience as a Game Warden, followed by his desire to continue serving his hometown of Polson in its Police Department, demonstrate his dedication to our community. He has gained abundant experience to prepare him for the job he seeks.

Your other choice is a candidate whose business product is “Lawless.”

I will feel much more secure knowing Mr. Schoening is in the position of Justice of the Peace. Please consider a vote for Rick Schoening on or before Tuesday, November 8. Thank you.

Carmine Mowbray,

Polson