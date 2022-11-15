111522-mis-opn-bates_merged

Appreciation for Elections office

Retirement offers the chance to engage in community and volunteer activities otherwise impossible with a busy work schedule. In turn, this engagement offers fresh perspective and maybe inspiration.

Having served as a temporary aide at the Missoula County Elections Office for the first time this election season, I gained new appreciation for the dedicated leaders, staff, and volunteers whose combined efforts make it possible for us to exercise our right to vote.

Bradley Seaman and Jill Bezdicek in particular set a positive tone for everyone involved, did their best to minimize delays and discomfort for people waiting in line on Election Day, and conveyed through their words and actions a sincere dedication to an inclusive democratic process.

More immediately, I enjoyed engaging with a diverse cross-section of Missoula County voters, each of whom expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate — despite cold weather, long lines, and sometimes-confusing procedural steps. I was especially moved by many young, motivated brand-new voters.

As for the election outcomes, I’m happy with some, disappointed with others. I wish more registered voters exercised this privilege. But working directly with voters and elections officials provided me with a timely dose of hope for our often-troubled democratic process.

Sarah Bates,

Missoula

I had a dream

With all due respect to Martin Luther King.

I HAD A DREAM that negative ads didn’t exist. Political candidates campaigned based only on their abilities and values. They accept that all candidates have the right to express their views.

I HAD A DREAM that Democrats and Republicans listened, yes really LISTENED, to each other. What if they found something in common to start the discussions?

I HAD A DREAM where name calling was not acceptable in a civilized society, especially during elections. We treat each other with respect.

I HAD A DREAM where Republicans and Democrats recognized that we ALL, both Democrats and Republicans, are Americans. We respect each other as Americans. We recognize that sharing ideas and working together is what is what benefits us all.

Why can’t this be real life?

Kent Nelson,

Missoula

Military families make sacrifices too

Thanks to all for the recognition this past Friday, Veterans Day. All who have served in the military know the price of their service. But over the years, I’ve come to see my military service as more of a privilege than a sacrifice. For I’ve gained so much more from it than I ever gave.

“There is nothing sweeter than to be an old man who has fought for his country.” (Master Gunnery Sergeant Rogers)

However, on this day, we have to note that all members of a military family make sacrifices to serve, including spouses and children. Families serve, not just members. And a spouse or child of a military member may have sacrificed more than that member ever did.

But “sacrifice” comes from the same Latin root as “sacred” does: “sacrare: to make holy, to consecrate.” And a spouse’s or child’s sacrifice makes a member’s service all the more sacred and sweet.

So to all families of military members: thank you for your sacrifice and take solace in it. For your sacrifice has consecrated your military member’s service and made it even more precious.

“They also serve who only stand and wait.” (John Milton)

Jeff Tschida

Polson

Misuse of law enforcement

What a misuse of our law enforcement agency and a sad picture of the lack of vision for our road network. Really? Traffic control for the opening of another fast-food establishment on our already congested Reserve Street/Highway 93? How about a simple island construction to make right hand turn only at the already accident prone intersection.

Ed Taylor,

Missoula

Pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act

As a resident of Flathead County, I was glad to see that a local woman was cited for animal cruelty on Oct. 27 for shooting and skinning a 6-month-old Siberian husky. I believe this was a depraved and inhumane action and the law must respond.

The dog had been abandoned on National Forest land, and then shot by a woman who posted a slew of graphic photographs on her Facebook page. The photographs include her posing with a big smile next to the pup’s bloodstained, limp body.

“I just smoked a wolf pup,” she posted. She later admitted she thought it was a “hybrid” that was “going to eat me.”

We know that malicious violence toward animals is often a predictor of a broader pathology, including violent instincts to act against our fellow citizens. Congress has a chance to address federal capacity to crack down on violence on our federal lands and violations of our federal laws by passing the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act. This bill would create an “animal cruelty crimes” section at the U.S. Department of Justice so these crimes can be investigated and prosecuted as warranted.

Carolyn Hall,

Montana State Director,

Animal Wellness Action,

Whitefish

Prescription for a new Dark Age

Kendall Cotton’s Nov. 07 column is a carefully crafted statement of current conservative thinking — in other words a mishmash of 19th-century laissez-faire baloney. According to Cotton, people must be free to do whatever they please to get whatever they want. There is no valid interest except self-interest. There is no common good. Freedom entails no obligations. Public land is a lost opportunity for exploitation. Taxation is theft. We should only spend money to benefit ourselves. We are not our brother’s keeper. Ayn Rand said it directly: selfishness is a virtue.

This is the philosophy of dog-eat-dog. It is morally bankrupt. It seeks to render government incapable of addressing any of our looming crises. It is a prescription for a new Dark Ages.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula