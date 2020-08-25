2 crosswalks need painting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City of Missoula: Please paint the crosswalks around my neighborhood. There are two spots which should take priority due to their location and to the heavy foot and bike traffic:

1. Mount Avenue right after the train tracks and before you reach Catlin Street. There is a push button light at this crosswalk but painted crosswalk lines are barely visible.

2. Russell Street where the bike path crosses over near Boyce Lumber. This is a very dangerous crosswalk and is in desperate need of having the lines painted.

Not too much to ask. Both crosswalks are part of the walking/bike trail and used by a lot of people. Please, City of Missoula, look out for your residents and help keep us safe!

Thank you.

Adam McDougall,

Missoula

