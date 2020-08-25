2 crosswalks need painting

City of Missoula: Please paint the crosswalks around my neighborhood. There are two spots which should take priority due to their location and to the heavy foot and bike traffic:
1. Mount Avenue right after the train tracks and before you reach Catlin Street. There is a push button light at this crosswalk but painted crosswalk lines are barely visible.
2. Russell Street where the bike path crosses over near Boyce Lumber. This is a very dangerous crosswalk and is in desperate need of having the lines painted.
Not too much to ask. Both crosswalks are part of the walking/bike trail and used by a lot of people. Please, City of Missoula, look out for your residents and help keep us safe!
Thank you.
Adam McDougall,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!