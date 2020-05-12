3 analyses regarding presidential election

As we approach the presidential election this year, there are three newsworthy TV analyses which caught my attention early this month of May. Here they are, very briefly summarized from notes I took during the broadcasts.

1: Former president, Barack Obama is beginning to speak out on the upcoming election. He spoke eloquently about our common human traits of "selfishness," "what's in it for me" and the impulse for "saving face." He elaborated on these characteristics as being especially common in politics. And he went on to speak on how compelling this will be during these months leading up to the presidential election.

2 and 3: The attraction and "building up" of the Trump campaign for re-election is so strong and effective that it is going to take a tremendous effort and effective effort by the Biden campaign to match such a movement.

Following up on this, on another channel, I heard a very good discussion with David Axelrod about this very subject. One of his comments that really caught my attention: "Regardless of Trump's lies, blames, and un-presidential behavior, there is a very well-organized re-election movement working for him."

Anyway, I just thought I'd put these short analyses into this letter as food for thought.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

