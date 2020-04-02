5 questions to ask President Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All hail the commander-in-chief. These are questions that I'd ask at a presidential press conference:

1. Is it true, Mr. President, that you plan on replacing Dr. Tony Fauci with either Dr. Ben Carson or the My Pillow guy? If so, when?

2. Any truth to the rumor that you found racy pictures of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the first lady’s vanity case? Have you spoken with her about this discovery?

3. When do you plan on releasing Eric and Don Jr. from quarantine in the White House guest room? It’s been a month and they’re never been tested. Are they OK?

4. How do you plan on dealing with the severe shortage of Mystic Self-Tanning/Bronzer lotion? Are the New Jersey/West Palm Beach storage facilities safe from theft?

5. Have you figured out who “that woman from Michigan” really is and why she’s bothering you for needed medical supplies?

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

