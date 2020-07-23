'60s were time for optimism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had one decade in my life in which I was optimistic about our country: the 1960’s. At that time the federal government supported protesters for civil rights.

In 2020, agencies of the federal government are beating and arresting protesters for human rights and encouraging the states to do the same.

In the 60’s, voting rights was another agenda of the federal government, but now under our current “leadership” voting rights are being suppressed.

In the 60’s the blatant destruction of the environment was recognized and laws were carefully enacted to preserve a viable future for mankind. Now these laws are dismissed as “unnecessary regulations.”

Rudy Gideon,

Missoula

