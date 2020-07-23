'60s were time for optimism

I had one decade in my life in which I was optimistic about our country: the 1960’s. At that time the federal government supported protesters for civil rights.
In 2020, agencies of the federal government are beating and arresting protesters for human rights and encouraging the states to do the same.
In the 60’s, voting rights was another agenda of the federal government, but now under our current “leadership” voting rights are being suppressed.
In the 60’s the blatant destruction of the environment was recognized and laws were carefully enacted to preserve a viable future for mankind. Now these laws are dismissed as “unnecessary regulations.”
Rudy Gideon,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!