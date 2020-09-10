911 dispatchers must discern call response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a 30-year resident and stakeholder, I appreciate the decision by the City Council to approve the budget for our Missoula Police Department.

However, I disagree with those who say there is systemic racism within the Missoula Police Department. During my 30 years here, I've observed that Missoula's police officers enforce the laws fairly, without regard to race, sex, religion or economic status.

I do have some concerns about how incoming 911 calls for help will be handled. It's important that the dispatchers manning the call center are trained to distinguish between a potentially deadly call, requiring a response by law enforcement, as opposed to a situation that could best be handled by a mobile crisis team.

Domestics are among the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers encounter, right up there with routine traffic stops. And now, some 911 calls are being made by terrorists to draw responding officers into an ambush situation.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

