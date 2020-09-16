 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A few voters will decide president

A few voters will decide president

{{featured_button_text}}

Public perception of President Trump is interesting to observe. 

For his strong supporters, he could be crawling around on all fours on the White House lawn, catching chipmunks in his teeth, roasting them on a spit and throwing them over the fence to protesters like hand grenades and he would still have their votes.

"Ho-ho, that's just The Donald. Ain't he fun? Ho-ho."

To his detractors, he could put on this baseball mitt, catch an asteroid just before it destroys the earth, and they'd still cuss him as the worse human to ever live.

"Vlad the Impaler is a saint compared to that guy!"

So, Nov. 3, Election Day, will hang on those few who will actually weigh his deserving four more years.

These lonely souls, by my calculation, will all reside in some places as remote as Neihart, Montana, population 47, home to the Inconvenience Store.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News