A few voters will decide president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public perception of President Trump is interesting to observe.

For his strong supporters, he could be crawling around on all fours on the White House lawn, catching chipmunks in his teeth, roasting them on a spit and throwing them over the fence to protesters like hand grenades and he would still have their votes.

"Ho-ho, that's just The Donald. Ain't he fun? Ho-ho."

To his detractors, he could put on this baseball mitt, catch an asteroid just before it destroys the earth, and they'd still cuss him as the worse human to ever live.

"Vlad the Impaler is a saint compared to that guy!"

So, Nov. 3, Election Day, will hang on those few who will actually weigh his deserving four more years.

These lonely souls, by my calculation, will all reside in some places as remote as Neihart, Montana, population 47, home to the Inconvenience Store.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0