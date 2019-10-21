Carbon dioxide increased in the early Eocene Epoch. During that time, Greenland was separating from Europe and over 600,000 years of volcanic activity occurred. The atmospheric carbon dioxide rose to 1,000 to 2,000 parts per million (ppm).
Currently our climate is rising about 2.3 ppm per year; it is now at about 408 ppm, up from 280 ppm at the start of the industrial revolution in the mid-1700s, and possibly to 700 ppm by 2080.
Fossil evidence shows that no mammal species increased in size during the early Eocene and most decreased in size. One in particular, a "wolverine shaped animal," Palaeonictis, which was a meat eater, reduced in size from that of a black bear to that of a coyote within 200,000 years. There are several theories to the processes at play; a reduction of precipitation is perhaps key, but for this animal, the reduced food source quantity demanded that its size also reduce.
The main takeaway is that there was great disruption in the ecosystem 55 million years ago and this may give a frame of reference for a quickly approaching, changing future in human endeavors such as agriculture.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula