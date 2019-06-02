Dear Bonner School:
As my youngest son gets ready to graduate on June 6, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the greatest school I know. My son has been at Bonner since kindergarten and is the last of my three children to graduate from there.
There is no place like Bonner for us and this letter will never adequately convey what this little school has meant to us. While the names are too numerous to mention, thank you to every teacher, secretary, duty, janitor, volunteer, lunch lady, nurse and, to those who transport the children home and back, the bus drivers.
Thank you for loving our children, guiding them, making them better humans and caring, truly caring for them as if they were your own.
It has been an honor and privilege to have our children at Bonner. On behalf of a grateful community of grateful parents, thank you for all you have been to our children.
Morgen E. Hunt,
Bonner