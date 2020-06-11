A Kansas City fountain and America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

J.C. Nichols (1880-1950) was an American developer of commercial and residential real estate in Kansas City, Missouri. The name was unknown to me even though I once lived near Kansas City.

Nichols, not a household name, is listed alongside Walt Disney on the degree of influence on creation of American cultural life. He is credited with the growth of all of suburban America. Nichols’s vision led directly to ubiquitous shopping malls. It was he who came up with the term “subdivision.”

In Kansas City there now is debate of removing a fountain complete with his statue from his Country Club Plaza. Homes in the Country Club Plaza area were restricted with covenants that prohibited African Americans from owning or occupying the homes. Nichols did not invent the practice, but he used it effectively. His segregation model spread nationwide prior to a 1948 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

But to this day, the Country Club District is still almost entirely white, with a median home value of $780,000. Like most major cities, George Floyd’s death has stirred racial unrest in Kansas City, and the fate of the fountain, within a former “slave state” is being debated at this time.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0