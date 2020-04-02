A little humor, please

Yesterday, my wife removed her bra and held it up to her face, and said, "Look, a face mask."

After we quit laughing, she said, "and you get two for the price of one."

I remarked that it fit better than the paper masks we have, and she said, "A 36B fits about right. If you have a long nose, maybe a 42B."

So, dig out those old bras, ladies.

Tom Finkbeiner,

Missoula

