A little humor, please

Yesterday, my wife removed her bra and held it up to her face, and said, "Look, a face mask."
After we quit laughing, she said, "and you get two for the price of one."
I remarked that it fit better than the paper masks we have, and she said, "A 36B fits about right. If you have a long nose, maybe a 42B."
So, dig out those old bras, ladies.
Tom Finkbeiner,
Missoula
