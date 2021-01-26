A message of thanks for the library

Reading has always been at the center of my life. When the pandemic began, I turned to books to travel to new places and escape the challenges of 2020.

More than ever before, I am grateful for the services of Missoula Public Library and my community that has invested in its growth.

I have continued to be impressed by the library’s ability to adapt and continue providing help (and books!) through these ever-changing conditions. Prior to the pandemic, I eagerly awaited the opening of the new library. I couldn’t wait to explore the new building, find more books and see the incredible resources it would offer for all.

And while I am still patiently awaiting the day I can wander through our incredible new facility, I am grateful for the library’s curbside service, prompt email responses and friendly help on the phone.

Thank you, Missoula, for supporting this cornerstone of our community and thank you, Missoula Public Library, for sharing knowledge and opportunities to take us to new places through the pages of books and more.

Hannah Featherman,

Missoula

