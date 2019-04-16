April 2019 is the 58th anniversary of two profound historical events. Most noteworthy is the first, when on April 12, 1961, the first man to be launched into space occurred when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin orbited the earth one time. The Russians were overjoyed with pride and Yuri received the highest award, “Hero of the Soviet Union.” April 12 is a holiday in Russia, the “Day of Cosmonautics.”
The next day, April 13, 1961, began the infamous fiasco of the Bay of Pigs invasion on the southern coast of Cuba at an inlet on the Gulf of Cazones, an area of beautiful sea life where Fidel Castro had an island resort. (My grandfather, a medical doctor, knew a physician who’d treated Castro there and commented that Castro was crazy.)
My age was three months then, luckily born American into this exciting time with warp-speed tech advances, unlike ancient times, when progress was slow and periodic.
This year, April 21, Easter, falls on the birthday of John Muir, the “Father of Conservation.” Born at Dunbar, Scotland. Let’s follow Muir’s lead in being environmentally minded and protect our precious earth. April 22 happens to be Earth Day.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula