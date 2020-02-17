A note of caution to Montana’s Indian Country voters

In an Oct. 4, 2019, Pew Trust report is information on Native Americans, some without standard addresses on their sovereign lands, and the difficulties with voting granted to all U.S. citizens. Perhaps you may remember that in last year’s midterms the U.S. Supreme Court allowed North Dakota to not accept any post office box numbers' addresses for voting. This has many people across the nation concerned.

I was curious to the number of people possibly affected by such a rule on Montana’s reservations. The number of tribal members on the reservations seems to be somewhat an estimate. On a Montana state website adding up the numbers of all tribal members on the reservation or nearby, I came up with 36,831 out of 74,735 total tribal members. Using a 77% voting population, there would be approximately 28,368 potential voters on Montana reservations.

Apparently, census data for the Indigenous has the most error, with up to 4.9% undercount. This would mean a possible 1,805 on Indian land not on the census, most likely at times because of no address. Google is working with some tribes in several states to develop a coordinate address system using GPS.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

