A page from Bill Barr’s diary:

Dear diary, I’m really upset with Donald now. He’s delegated the acting secretary of HHS to deploy his personal Gestapo in Portland and other cities, and I wanted that job. I wanted my own militia for once, not just Trump’s. Haven’t I proven myself? Haven’t I shown I’m just as dishonest, unethical, and corrupt as he is? I lied to everyone about the Mueller Report. I interfered with the sentencing of his buddies Mike Flynn and Roger Stone. I got the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York removed, to scuttle the investigation of the Stormy Daniels case. I organized his personal militia to clear Lafayette Park of peaceful demonstrators for his photo op, holding that borrowed Bible in front of the church. And this is the thanks I get? Where’s the loyalty?

Well, I’ll teach him! I’ll go straight, and run the best damned Department of Justice he’s ever seen, for his remaining time in office. And no, I won’t help him to put the kibosh on voting by mail. Let the people vote, and the ingrate will get what he deserves.

There, I feel better. Good night, dear diary.

Bill Boughton,

Missoula

