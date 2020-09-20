A parallel fairy tale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away that looked a lot like America, President Clump briefed his generals about a possible threat. “There’s a few people who are coming in and I want you to take care of it. They aren’t strong or well armed; in fact as soon as they see you they’ll probably turn around or surrender. It’ll be a cakewalk.” The generals asked, “Should we take our best weapons?” “No, you’ll be fine with just your batons,” said Clump.

But the enemy was stealthy and had poisoned arrows. And the soldiers who were shot passed the poison on to others — just through breathing. “The enemy is extremely dangerous,” the generals reported back to the president. “Yes, I knew that,” said Clump. “I downplayed their strength because I didn’t want you to panic.”

The four-star general then said, “You’re a weak and dangerous leader, President Clump; you left your army and people uninformed and therefore unprepared.” And the soldiers and people were all chanting, “Lock him up!”

And they did. Then they elected a president who believed in rational thought, straight talk and unified efforts. And they live happily ever after.

The End.

Eugene Schmitz,

Missoula

