I am writing because it is messed up how Missoula Animal Control works.
My ex's dog, Boots, got out of his van on Nov. 25. My ex and I spent the whole night looking and the next day we called Animal Control. I was told he was not there. Then, that afternoon, I got a call from Animal Control saying Boots was just brought in.
My ex went to claim Boots and they refused to let him have him because they think Boots is my dog. Boots is in fact not my dog. Boots is Brad's dog.
Because I owe Animal Control $900, they will not release Boots to his rightful owner, Brad. Boots is his companion animal and is much needed. Brad adopted Boots back in 2013 from Animal Control, but now Animal Control is saying they have no record of him adopting him; the only record is of me claiming Boots and the reason I claimed him is because Brad was unavailable to pick him up at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
Animal Control did not want to listen to me. In fact, they hung up on me. Very unprofessional.
They are very heartless, keeping Brad's dog from him.
Carolyn Wilson,
Missoula