A prayer to start national breakfast

I watched the National Prayer Breakfast and this is how I would have started it: 

"Our father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, they will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us."

The words of the lord are good enough for me. 

Nancy Pelosi, I forgive you and I will never bring up the impeachment again. 

So let us move forward and make this a nation God would be proud of, and the world envious of.

This is not being critical of President Trump, who is doing an excellent job. 

Mike Dey,

Missoula 

