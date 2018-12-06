The City Commissioners apparently missed this fall's example of what converting Fifth and Sixth streets to single lane traffic would do.
During the curb replacement on Orange and Higgins, traffic on both Fifth and Sixth had only one lane at the intersections. Traffic routinely backed up for three to five blocks during peak commute times.
When a pedestrian was crossing Orange or Higgins and the first car at the intersection was unable to turn, no traffic moved. Sometimes only one or two cars made it through the intersection on a light.
Missoula should plan traffic on real usage, not pipe dreams.
Doug Doty,
Missoula