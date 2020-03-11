A reason for drop in participation?

I was delighted to read Heidi West's observations about decreased public participation in Missoula City Council business in the March 4 Missoulian.

In the article "Westside property owner eyes higher density for Toole Ave units," she speculates that more people objected to the Fourth Street condo project than the comparable Toole Avenue project, possibly because of the location of the two projects. But I think there may be a somewhat obvious cause for decreased public participation that Councilwoman West seems to be overlooking.

Some Missoulian readers may be aware of an extremely high-profile case in which an individual who appeared weekly to protest the development agenda of the City Council is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond. In short, perhaps fewer people are coming to council meetings because they fear being the next victim of political retribution.