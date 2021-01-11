A rock and hard place for Senator Daines

This is a very difficult letter to write. There is no way to encapsulate all that needs to be said. Therefore, I’ll just state the most important.

Senator Daines, the very fact that you changed your direction regarding the certification of certain state Electoral Collage votes terrifies me. It means one of two things: You knew that challenging those states’ Electoral College votes was a sham to begin with, but were willing to do as Trump bid you to do, or, you honestly believed that the election was “stolen”, but sided with the majority out of fear of reprisal.

Either way Senator, you come out looking pretty bad. And you should. You’ve played into the hands of a person who is no better than the pettiest school-yard bully. I can assure you, if Donald had grown up in Montana, prattling on about his inherited riches, superiority, casinos, super-models, golden penthouse, reality TV… he’d have had his teeth knocked in at a tender young age. In fact, Senator, why do you think so many Montanans revere such an ugly and shallow personality? I can’t answer, and am in fact stupefied.