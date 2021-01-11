A rock and hard place for Senator Daines

This is a very difficult letter to write. There is no way to encapsulate all that needs to be said. Therefore, I’ll just state the most important.
Senator Daines, the very fact that you changed your direction regarding the certification of certain state Electoral Collage votes terrifies me. It means one of two things: You knew that challenging those states’ Electoral College votes was a sham to begin with, but were willing to do as Trump bid you to do, or, you honestly believed that the election was “stolen”, but sided with the majority out of fear of reprisal.
Either way Senator, you come out looking pretty bad. And you should. You’ve played into the hands of a person who is no better than the pettiest school-yard bully. I can assure you, if Donald had grown up in Montana, prattling on about his inherited riches, superiority, casinos, super-models, golden penthouse, reality TV… he’d have had his teeth knocked in at a tender young age. In fact, Senator, why do you think so many Montanans revere such an ugly and shallow personality? I can’t answer, and am in fact stupefied.
Senator, would you feel comfortable with Donald Trump being alone in a room with your daughter? Do you recall Donald making attacks upon Heidi Cruz’s appearance in 2016? Calling Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted”? Yet, Senator Cruz was also willing to uphold Trump’s clearly baseless claims! How weak-kneed are you people? You are a Montanan, a Senator who cow-tows to a guy who refers to himself as, “The Donald.”
I guess Trump really did have the freedom to “grab em by the pu***y.”
We are Montanans, Senator. We know damn well that playing with a loaded gun is unsafe. You, and the group of spineless leaders who have failed to stand up to Donald Trump, have created an even more dangerous monster: millions of Americans who can’t distinguish between opinion and fact. They are dangerous, Senator, as I think you are now beginning to see.
You’ve been playing with a loaded weapon. And now, the blood is on your hands.
Nathan Boddy,
Hamilton