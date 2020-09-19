A second test drive?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well some folks voted for Trump in 2016, wanting to try a “test drive”. Here they understood was a man not of the swamp, with no government experience, not a politician they were told. The car they decided to try was untested on the roads that it would have to drive. It looked like it would work on the track, they thought.

Well it seems the car’s accelerator sticks, it’s slow to start, it is extremely hard to handle on slick roads and the onboard computing has shorted. To be blunt it’s unpredictable, and unreliable. Even when it is running smoothly it seemingly isn’t adapted to the track under difficult conditions.

Do you continue with this car out of habit, knowing it’s a lemon, always on edge while we drive it or choose a new model with a track record? A model that is adapted to the roads and trails. One that burns a little oil - but is dependable. And this other car’s computer works, and it does not veer right towards the ditch.

It doesn’t seem to be too difficult of a buyer’s choice, does it? Remember you can’t trade again for four years.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

