A simple way to protect health

A simple way to protect health

Do masks really work against COVID?

In 24 Kansas counties that complied with the governor's July 2 mask mandate order, there was a net 6% decrease in the seven-day average of daily reported coronavirus infections by Aug. 23.

In 81 counties that opted out of the mandate, there was a net 100% increase in the weekly average of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

What a simple way to help protect human health.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

