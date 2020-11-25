A simple way to protect health

Do masks really work against COVID?
In 24 Kansas counties that complied with the governor's July 2 mask mandate order, there was a net 6% decrease in the seven-day average of daily reported coronavirus infections by Aug. 23.
In 81 counties that opted out of the mandate, there was a net 100% increase in the weekly average of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
What a simple way to help protect human health.
Lorena Hillis,
Missoula
