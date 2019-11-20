As the U.S. congressional impeachment hearings play out, I think of Abraham Lincoln's famous 1838 Lyceum speech. His prophetic speech makes an articulate case that our American civic "political religion" is a determined adherence to and defense of the the U.S. Constitution and rule of law.
The speech provides a sober warning against self-inflicted national destruction. The current social polarization fueled by an unfit, odious president is tragic. Our wise Founding Fathers feared this mortal moment in their brilliantly designed separation of powers. While Russia's Vladimir Putin deserves cyber meddling accomplice credit in Donald Trump's election, our odious Caesars' votes came from Americans.
In his Lyceum address, Lincoln stated, "At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer. If it ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide."
If there is anything redeeming in our present polarized condition under an unfit, shameful president, it's the opportunity for us to reflect on our civic discourse, constitutional literacy and be fully informed critical thinkers before voting.
Bob Luceno,
Missoula