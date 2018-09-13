I feel really sorry for those boys and girls who have been sexually abused by priests, and for their parents, and for the priests who have done it.
Here is a fairly simple solution for the Catholic Church to do to avoid more of these problems in the future: follow the instructions in the Bible regarding the qualifications for bishops (church leaders).
1 Timothy 3:1-4 (New King James Version) tells us: "This is a faithful saying: If a man desires the office of a bishop, he desires a good work. A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, temperate, sober-minded, of good behavior, hospitable, able to teach, not given to wine, not greedy for money, but gentle, not quarrelsome, not covetous; one who rules his own house well, having his children in submission with all reverence."
Also, 1 Corinthians 7:8-9 tells us, "But I say to the unmarried: … If they cannot exercise self-control, let them marry, for it is better to marry than to burn with passion."
It is totally unnatural to require men to remain single and expect them not to satisfy their passions some way.
Bob Mattila,
Brush Prairie, Washington