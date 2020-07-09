A 'Splendiferous' fireworks display

A 'Splendiferous' fireworks display

I want to send a huge thank-you to Southgate Mall and the City of Missoula for the wonderful fireworks display on the Fourth of July. Not only did you not cancel the fireworks as feared, you did not cut back on costs because of financial losses during the pandemic.

Every year so far, the mall fireworks have gotten better, and this year was no exception. You really did Missoula proud with the amazing and splendiferous production. Thanks for the great fun!

Barb Von Lanken,

Lolo

