A successful businessman for governor?

I was unconvinced so I researched a little. Online, I found a listing of wealthy office holders. It listed eight governors who were wealthy in business. Three inherited their wealth and five were more or less self-made, similar to Gianforte, who is 14th on this same list with $315 million. Four are Democrats, four are Republicans. An approval rating of all varied from 71% for Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzer to 25% to the previous Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. The first inherited wealth; the latter was self-made. The Democrats averaged 59% favorable approval, and the Republicans 42%.