A successful businessman for governor?

Prior to Greg Gianforte’s Republican primary victory on Tuesday for governor, a Bozeman man wrote recommending Gianforte only because he was a successful businessman, with no specifics. Of note, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump stressed their business acumen.

I was unconvinced so I researched a little. Online, I found a listing of wealthy office holders. It listed eight governors who were wealthy in business. Three inherited their wealth and five were more or less self-made, similar to Gianforte, who is 14th on this same list with $315 million. Four are Democrats, four are Republicans. An approval rating of all varied from 71% for Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzer to 25% to the previous Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. The first inherited wealth; the latter was self-made. The Democrats averaged 59% favorable approval, and the Republicans 42%.

U.S. Representative Gianforte had a favorable approval of 37% in February of 2020.

I surmised that ideological underpinnings may be key. It appears that business expertise does not guarantee governance success. Would Greg Gianforte make a good governor? He has voted in line with Trump 95% of the time. That fact was enough to solidify my decision.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

