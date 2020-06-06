A successful businessman for governor?

Prior to Greg Gianforte’s Republican primary victory on Tuesday for governor, a Bozeman man wrote recommending Gianforte only because he was a successful businessman, with no specifics. Of note, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump stressed their business acumen.
I was unconvinced so I researched a little. Online, I found a listing of wealthy office holders. It listed eight governors who were wealthy in business. Three inherited their wealth and five were more or less self-made, similar to Gianforte, who is 14th on this same list with $315 million. Four are Democrats, four are Republicans. An approval rating of all varied from 71% for Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzer to 25% to the previous Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. The first inherited wealth; the latter was self-made. The Democrats averaged 59% favorable approval, and the Republicans 42%.
U.S. Representative Gianforte had a favorable approval of 37% in February of 2020.
I surmised that ideological underpinnings may be key. It appears that business expertise does not guarantee governance success. Would Greg Gianforte make a good governor? He has voted in line with Trump 95% of the time. That fact was enough to solidify my decision.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!