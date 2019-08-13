What we have in place now is not working! All those gun permits, checks and reports have not stopped even one mass killing. So… scrap it all and start over! Gun violence passes through society like any disease body, until it reaches epidemic proportions. And like any disease, intervention usually comes in the form of stopping it from spreading. Do that! Stop gun-disease by stopping it from spreading. In most places you have to appear in front of a Judge to get a concealed-carry permit. At a minimum, you have to go before a police officer. Most people have no heartburn with that procedure, So why not make that a requirement for the spread of guns as well. Understand: No one wants to take away your gun or mine. Society only wishes to control the terrorists, crazies and known felons out there in the world; a requirement to have a permit before purchasing a gun would go a long way in doing just that. A permit to buy or sell can easily replace all other permits currently in use, which traditionally cost less than $100 and last for five years. As for all those constitutionalists out there, who think the Commies are going to attack San Diego next week, remind them that a permit to buy does not mean they actually bought one or own one. It only indicates that they thought they might need such a permit in the future. Of course, the NRA will have everything to say about who qualifies for such permits or who doesn’t, and what questions and information the government might ask to issue one. However, the key here is, “one must appear in front of...” A clever state bureaucrat can easily make this application procedure available at the same time one gets a driver’s license. Just as people do now with a state driving examiner to get their vehicle permits. In the future there will be one more stamp on your driver’s license, which says, this person may (or may not) buy, sell, and conceal carry a firearm. In the future, anyone caught giving or selling a gun to some crazy who does not produce such a permit, will be held as an accessory to the fact. And get the same punishment as the perpetrator.
Ed Dramer,
Kalispell