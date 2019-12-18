A tax should be fair to all, simple to understand and easy to implement.
Our present federal income tax structure fails on all three objectives, as would the “wealth tax.”
Already in place is a financial transaction fee assessed on all stock transactions by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to fund their administration of 0.000207. For perspective, the fee is 20.7 cents on a $10,000 transaction or $2.07 on a $100,000 transaction.
This fee could be increased 10-fold, and still be administered by the SEC, which would send 90% of this higher fee to reduce the deficit. It meets all three objectives. It affects all individuals, entities, governmental agencies, retirement accounts, including foreign governments who invest in the U.S. It is simple, as it is a fee, with the only change being the rate. A 10-fold increase would then be $2.07 on that $10,000 transaction.
The fee is still so immaterial that it would not reduce stock trading activity and only assesses the transaction. It does not affect the stock held until it is sold. Real estate and small business transactions would not be affected.
Barbara Pulley,
Missoula