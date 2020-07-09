A truckload of huckleberries for Bob Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For as long as I can remember, Bob Brown of Whitefish and I have been on opposite sides of the political aisle. But I have always admired and respected him for his conviction, dedication, reasonableness and his ability to respectfully disagree.

His intelligence, integrity, insight and oratorical skills are praiseworthy. Though we might not agree on many policies, he is the kind of person I would be privileged to call a friend.

His opinion piece in the July 8 Missoulian demonstrates what a courageous, moral and ethical person he is. Hats off to Bob Brown. He deserves a dump truckload of huckleberries!

Denis Thane,

Missoula

