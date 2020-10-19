 Skip to main content
A vote for 118 and 190 is a vote to protect land for wildlife, fund our state parks

This November, voters will have an opportunity to secure an unprecedented amount of new money for Montana’s outdoors by voting yes and yes on ballot initiatives 118 and 190. Following in the footsteps of 11 other states Montana’s ballot initiatives will legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21 and will raise an estimated $52 million dollars a year in new revenue for veterans’ services, healthcare treatment and for wildlife conservation and recreation. Almost half of the new revenue will fund wildlife habitat and access programs, state parks, trails, recreation facilities and non-game wildlife programs.

With this new funding we can unlock 3 million acres of inaccessible public land for hunting, fishing and recreating and provide badly needed funding for our 55 state parks that are critically underfunded.

I know from experience that it is frustrating to try to go hiking and see poorly maintained trailheads or campsites that are full in the summer. A vote for 118 and 190 is a vote to maintain and create trails, protect land for wildlife, and fund our state parks. Hunting, fishing, and recreating is our way of life here in Montana, and we should vote like it.

Kathy Hadley,

Deer Lodge

