A vote for Democrat is vote for insanity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Democratic Party put on a pretty good appearance of being a center-left party at its convention, but don’t let that fool you. The presidential candidates’ policies during the primaries and the statements and actions of Democrats in the past three months prove that Democrats have adopted a radical left agenda, including the grievance agenda of Black Lives Matter as demonstrated by the knee-bending and Kente cloth-wearing Democrats in the Capitol.

Here is what to expect under Democrat rule: replacement of capitalism with socialism; enactment of the Green New Deal; Medicare for all and private health insurance for none; signing the Equality Act into law, imposing transgender ideology on everybody; stripping tax-exempt status from churches, religious schools and charities that oppose LGBT rights; guaranteed abortion on demand right up to birth and beyond; paying “reparations” for slavery; and banning “assault weapons” and other gun control.

A vote for a Democrat is a vote for this insanity. Add to this insanity: at the convention, the Democrats ignored the fact that the ongoing riots and violent crime explosion are happening in Democrat-run cities and that the riots are led by the Democrats’ Brownshirts, the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and BLM.

Henry Fowler,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1