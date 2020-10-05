A vote for Fielder is a vote to protect our resources

Please vote for Senator, Jennifer Fielder, for the Public Utilities Commission. I've known and worked with Jennifer Fielder for over eight years. I have seen her help the general public and local constituents through her personal efforts and through her legislative efforts as State Senator. Jennifer Fielder has received multiple awards demonstrating her concern for preserving and protecting our natural resources, freedoms and liberty. Jennifer has a solid background in economics, natural resources, regulation and business processes. A vote for Jennifer is a vote to protect our resources and our liberties and she will provide valuable guidance to the utility companies she will oversee as a Public Utility Commissioner.