A whiff of despotism from Oval Office

Are we condemned to relive a history that we ignore?

In 1937–'38, Josef Stalin liquidated 40,000 Red Army officers. Four and a half million to 5.5 million other subjects of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics were also arrested in Stalin’s purges, and 800,000–900,000 sentenced to death. Another million died in purges from 1929–1933 (“Stalin: Triumph and Tragedy,” D. Volkogonov).

The despot did not spare innocent relatives from death. For aiding an enemy of the people — her husband, Ya. B. Gamarnik — one wife received a 10-year sentence. Herself branded an enemy of the people, she received a further eight-year term in the Gulag, where she died.

A foul whiff of Stalinist despotism recently drifted from the Oval Office. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was ousted from his quarters in the National Security Council. Escorts led both men from the White House.

One brother testified to Donald Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of justice in the Ukraine affair. Uninvolved in Trump’s impeachment the other, Yevgeny Vindman, did not testify against the president. His offense was his familial relationship with his brother, Alexander Vindman.