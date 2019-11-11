Cults have a negative connotation in the United States. But specialists state that the difference between a "cult" and "religion" is only a matter of time in existence. A cult may not be particularly dangerous to the public.
I found reference that there are "thousands of cults" in the United States. One most in the news these days is a political cult of personality for Donald Trump.
A recent poll found that 62% of his supporters will not relinquish their devotion no matter what. From several articles I was able to estimate these people over 18 years of age to number about 31 million nationwide. That’s almost eight times more people than the KKK cult at its peak in 1924.
Many would not agree with the "cult branding." Social scientists state that certain characteristics are inherent in a dysfunctional organization that is a cult. A listing of cult follower behavior compares closely to that of Trump supporters. Of the many characteristics, is that the leader is always right and dissenting opinions are always wrong, and facts espoused by others don’t matter.
You have free articles remaining.
What will become of all this blind obedience? Hopefully it will fade away benignly.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula