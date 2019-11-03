Every year from February to April, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers prepare taxes in Missoula, Hamilton and Stevensville to low- and moderate- income individuals, free of charge. Our 32 volunteers worked hard to help over 1,900 people in the area prepare their federal and state taxes, but last year we had to turn people away due to lack of available appointments.
We are looking to expand our team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. There are a variety of roles available, but we are mainly looking for client facilitators and tax preparers. You do not need to be a member of AARP to volunteer, nor do you need to have previous experience preparing taxes. We’ll help you get the training you need, and any required IRS certifications.
If you would like more information, please visit our website at www.mttaxaide.org. You can also stop by our open house at the Missoula Senior Center on Nov. 11 between 1 and 3 p.m., or the Stevensville Senior Center on Nov. 13 between 1 and 3 p.m., to meet with us.
Janet Lilley,
Missoula