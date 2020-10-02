Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our State Auditor and gain points for her political party and her party’s candidate for Congress. It provided you, the voter, with a misrepresentation of the legislative background of the Montana Reinsurance Program with incomplete and inaccurate information about the hard work of many people in the State Auditor’s Office, the Governor’s Office, and our Montana health insurers to save Montanans millions of dollars in health insurance costs.
Rosendale’s office prepared and was a proponent for this legislation in the 2017 regular session (HB 652) and again in the 2017 special session (HB 5). Rep. Abbott voted “NO” to both, and Governor Bullock vetoed both bills, delaying the application and approval of the state innovation waiver and creation of the reinsurance program by almost three years.
In 2018, a working group was created with grant money from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to discuss the state innovation waiver once more and perform a feasibility study. If credit should be given to anyone for the Governor’s sudden change of heart, it should be to the Foundation for their willingness to provide funding for stakeholders to work toward creation of this program.
The State Auditor’s Office came alongside the Governor’s Office and stakeholders to prepare legislation to be introduced in the 2019 session. Rosendale’s office worked to promote this legislation, testify in support of the bill, prepare multiple fiscal notes for the bill, and offer bill amendments to the Bill Sponsor (Sen. Fitzpatrick) that would clarify language, remove the need for a full-time employee in administering the program by the SAO, and give as much control to the Montana Reinsurance Association itself as possible while maintaining compliance with state and federal law. I know this, because I wrote these proposed amendments while employed there as a staff attorney. I was in frequent communication with CMS to ensure the proposed changes were in compliance with waiver requirements and applicable law. The SAO took the laboring oar in getting the program up and running and assisting where needed until an attorney was hired and an external administrator was chosen for the program and continues to be an asset to the success of the program.
Rep. Abbott’s claim that we “almost ruined it” is absurd and untrue. It demeans the hard work that I and many others put in to create good law and build a successful program that decreased insurance premiums and saved Montanans millions of dollars. The truth is, Rosendale knew this was good for Montana and he pressed on to care for his constituents and their needs despite two vetoes from Bullock. Rosendale garnered bipartisan support for a good program, put faith in his team, and encouraged everyone to keep working until the job was done.
Janell Depner, Esq.
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!