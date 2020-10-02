Abbott letter was misleading

The State Auditor’s Office came alongside the Governor’s Office and stakeholders to prepare legislation to be introduced in the 2019 session. Rosendale’s office worked to promote this legislation, testify in support of the bill, prepare multiple fiscal notes for the bill, and offer bill amendments to the Bill Sponsor (Sen. Fitzpatrick) that would clarify language, remove the need for a full-time employee in administering the program by the SAO, and give as much control to the Montana Reinsurance Association itself as possible while maintaining compliance with state and federal law. I know this, because I wrote these proposed amendments while employed there as a staff attorney. I was in frequent communication with CMS to ensure the proposed changes were in compliance with waiver requirements and applicable law. The SAO took the laboring oar in getting the program up and running and assisting where needed until an attorney was hired and an external administrator was chosen for the program and continues to be an asset to the success of the program.