Abe Lincoln considers today's issues

Eight score years from my 1860 election putting me upstairs at the White House, I look out over the South Lawn in anger and in shame. My emancipation of slaves as property, repealing the Fugitive Slave Law that pursued them, re-establishing the Union after war between the states; that spirit seems gone.

Now we are engaged in a civil war inspired by the money-changers over-running the temple, writing their names in the sky, and demanding monuments in stone. Yet, thousands protest before my memorial by the Potomac, and die with would-be slavers kneeling on their necks as before. Defense of property is their murderous meme, patriotism their public theme.