Abe Lincoln considers today's issues

Eight score years from my 1860 election putting me upstairs at the White House, I look out over the South Lawn in anger and in shame. My emancipation of slaves as property, repealing the Fugitive Slave Law that pursued them, re-establishing the Union after war between the states; that spirit seems gone.
Now we are engaged in a civil war inspired by the money-changers over-running the temple, writing their names in the sky, and demanding monuments in stone. Yet, thousands protest before my memorial by the Potomac, and die with would-be slavers kneeling on their necks as before. Defense of property is their murderous meme, patriotism their public theme.
This is nothing new. Another impeached president, Andrew Johnson, tried to remove equality before the law. Jim Crow memorialized that on Stone Mountain, reignited the KKK to succeed the Order of the Star Spangled Banner (later the Know-Nothing Party re-envisioned by Michael and Karen Pence at Ft. McHenry last month).
Yet, my prophecy stands, "When the Know-Nothings get control, it (equality) will read 'all men are created equals, except negroes, and foreigners and catholics'... I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty."
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula
