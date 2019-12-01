To those of you who feel you can justify this abhorrent presidency: I feel I must point out that some things are simply not a matter of opinion.
Lying is wrong. Denigrating others is wrong. Adultery is wrong. Bribery and extortion are wrong. Bullying is wrong. Putting children in cages and traumatizing them for life is wrong.
These are core values that define a good society and not subject to political what-about-isms.
The current occupant in our White House is a walking representation of the seven deadly sins; vile indeed. Please do not try to tell me that this state of affairs is OK. It is not. Anyone willing to look the other way and say, "Well, that's your opinion," is wrong.
What a sorry, sorry state of affairs that anyone even has to point these things out.
Mary Ann Lorette-Rust,
Missoula