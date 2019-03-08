Try 3 months for $3
Letter

Montana Sen. Jon Tester was one of 40-plus Democrats who voted against a bill that would render aid to newborns who had lived through an abortion. Looking at it another way, nothing short of infanticide, murder, call it what you want — it's pure evil.

It's disheartening and I'm furious that there's no outrage. It wasn't even a point of information that I saw in your newspaper.

I tried to send an email to Tester yesterday. I filled in all the required blanks for information that his website required, including noting the topic, "abortion." And then I hit the "submit" button. My letter was blocked! I was informed that I had attempted to "enter a restricted area" or something to that effect. Unbelievable!

If a criminal suspect is shot and wounded, every attempt will be made to save his/her life. Yet Tester won't even lift a finger to save a baby. He and his associates are playing very dangerous politics. 

R. Patrick O'Brien,

Clinton

