It’s a sad fact that abortion is now the leading cause of death in America — not cancer, heart disease/stroke, automobile accidents or drugs.
The year-to-date total stands at 55 million dead since Roe vs Wade — considered by legal experts to be one of the worst U.S. Supreme Court decisions ever.
Mao killed 65 million Chinese. Stalin killed 40 million Russians. Hitler killed 11 million.
How very grim that the U.S. rates right up there with the worst of history’s butchers. How grim that U.S. taxpayers are forced to support this slaughter, not only here at home but even overseas as Nancy Pelosi et al push to fund international abortion.
Fortunately, Donald Trump has made it clear he will veto any such legislation. He should do the same for any funds headed to Planned Parenthood.
Pelosi claims to be some sort of Roman Catholic and sanctimoniously quotes St. Francis of Assisi. Maybe she should heed the words of the Pope named for that saint: “Every life counts: from the beginning to the end, from conception to natural death.”
America should heed those words as well and end the holocaust that is abortion.
C.A. Disney,
Libby